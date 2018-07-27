DJ Khaled Drops "No Brainer" Music Video Featuring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo

Get a first listen to & WATCH the brand new music video *ANOTHA ONE*

July 27, 2018
LA
DJ Khaled and Sean "Diddy" Combs at Fox's "The Four: Battle for Stardom" Season 2 red carpet at CBS Radford Studios on May 30, 2018 in Studio City, California. / Justin Bieber performs at Allstate Arena on Friday, April 22, 2016 in Rosemont, Ill. / Quavo

© PictureGroup / Sipa USA / 1 - Sipa USA / TNS

DJ Khaled is back once again with another one!

This new "No Brainer" track is pretty fire and features a straight up squad. We're talking Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and even Quavo hopped on.

Now, if you remember, last summer was kept cool by the same lineup, with the addition of Lil Wayne, on "I'm The One" which has hit over 1 billion views on YouTube since.

Check out the brand new track and music video for "No Brainer" right here:

Tags: 
DJ Khaled
No Brainer
Justin Bieber
Chance the Rapper
Quavo