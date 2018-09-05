DJ Durel & Migos Heat Summer Back Up on Hot New Track

DJ Durel has blessed us with one last summertime anthem, "Hot Summer," featuring Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos.

Hot Summer Drops Tomorrow I Know Y’all Ready so Drop a fire -- emoji If U Ready pic.twitter.com/OOGPDgpCV3 — MIGOS OFFICIAL DJ (@DjDurel) September 4, 2018

The new visual is heavily inspired by the late 80's and early 90's style and specifically, Spike Lee's 1989 movie Do the Right Thing.

Watch the crew get down at the block party in "Hot Summer."