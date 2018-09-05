DJ Durel & Migos Heat Summer Back Up on Hot New Track

Get a first listen to "Hot Summer"

September 5, 2018
LA
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

© Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ASCAP

DJ Durel has blessed us with one last summertime anthem, "Hot Summer," featuring Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos.

The new visual is heavily inspired by the late 80's and early 90's style and specifically, Spike Lee's 1989 movie Do the Right Thing.

Watch the crew get down at the block party in "Hot Summer."

