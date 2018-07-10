Charlie Puth Debuts New "The Way I Am" Music Video
The first song off Puth's 'Voicenotes' album now has some visuals
July 10, 2018
Charlie Puth tweeted the release of his video for the first song off of his Voicenotes album, "The Way I Am," to his 2.5 million followers:
been in rehearsal all day...just getting to my phone. creeping on u in the comments section currently -- https://t.co/XfZPTeBPPA— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 10, 2018
The new video accompanying the Michael Jackson "Smooth Criminal"-esque track, "The Way I Am," opens up with a very 90's vibe and even includes a crying scene with Puth himself. It's currently the No. 5 trending video on YouTube, and rightfully so. Charlie Puth is somewhat known for his new-age walking bass sound. The "disco" era is something Puth says he's "somewhat obsessed" with.
Watch Puth's new music video for "The Way I Am" right here: