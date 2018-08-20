Cardi B & Kehlani Drop "Ring" Music Video
Check out the new 'Invasion of Privacy' visual
August 20, 2018
Cardi B and Kehlani just released a brand new visual for their Invasion of Privacy track together, "Ring."
It's the latest video to come from the new mother's debut studio album. Cardi is getting ready to open up the MTV VMAs tonight. She'll be joined by Shawn Mendes, J.Lo, Panic! At The Disco, Logic, and more.
Kehlani even tweeted some pics from the shoot:
#RING photo by @_718s styled by @danasia_sutton makeup by (no twitter; mannequinskin on IG) hair by @KahhSpence pic.twitter.com/8qvgtLHgwS— Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 20, 2018
Watch the duo's brand new music video for "Ring," below: