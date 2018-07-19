Ariana Grande Sings Bieber, Fall Out Boy, Whitney Houston, & Unreleased Ariana Grande

Get a taste of Sweetener's sugar from this new and unreleased song from the queen herself, Ariana Grande.

During her cover shoot for August's issue of Elle Magazine, Ariana Grande played a game called "Song Association."

Basically, Ariana was told a word and had 10 seconds to then sing a song that mentions the word somewhere in it.

She actually got pretty far! During the game, Grande renditioned covers of Justin Bieber, Whitney Houston, Fall Out Boy, Train, Nat King Cole, *NSYNC, Aerosmith, and more.

Watch it here!