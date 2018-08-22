Slim Jxmmi & Mike WiLL Made-It Give $100,000 to Recent High School Grads
They awarded $100,000 in scholarship money to students across the country
Bravo to Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and hip-hop producer extraordinaire Mike WiLL Made-It for making life a little easier for a handful of lucky young teenagers.
Related: Incredible Teacher Donates Kidney to 12-Year-Old
The pair teamed up with Mike Will's Making Wishes Matter foundation to award $10,000 in college scholarships to 10 students across the country. The recent high school grads come from just about everywhere, including California, Georgia, Minnesota, and will be attending a wide range of schools, inlcuding Clark Atlanta, Clemson, San Diego State University and others.
Mission #1: “We strive to make an impact in our community by empowering the youth to discover their talents” #mwm #makingwishesmatter #mikewillmadeit #unclejxm #mikewillscholars #jxmmischolars #classof2018 #investinginourfuture #2018missionaccomplished✔️ @mikewillmadeit @unclejxm Thank you ----