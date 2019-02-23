Get Ready #Army! 'Armypedia' Launches on Monday

The user-created database goes live on Monday

February 23, 2019
Kyle McCann

Monday is shaping up to be a pretty big day for #Army worldwide.

Related: BTS Funko Figures Are Coming Soon

The user-created, online BTS archive known as Armypedia is set to go live, and let's just say fans are here for it.

Armypedia will be a user-generated archive of all things BTS, and will kick off with 2,080 days worth of fan memories. The massive project is a collaboration between fans all over the world.

Tags: 
BTS
army
Armypedia