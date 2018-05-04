Nicki Minaj Releases 2 NEW videos

Fans couldn't have been more excited to get two brand new tracks from Nicki Minaj on #NickiDay last month, but now we got something even better!

Hip-hop's reigning queen has graced us all with a pair of brand new NSFW music videos for her two recent tracks, "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li." We managed to get a first look at the videos and decided to let you pick your favorite, so, let's go. Check out the first one below:

The other track that we can't get enough of is "Chun-Li." Be sure to watch the brand new video for that one now, and vote below the video.

Okay, now is your chance to vote. Let us know which Nicki Minaj video you're feelin' more.