LOOK: 'Queen' Nicki Minaj Reveals New Album Artwork

Hip-hop's reigning Queen, Nicki Minaj, has graced fans with a little teaser of what they can expect later this summer when that highly-anticipated new album drops.

Calling it her best yet, Nicki took to Twitter to share the artwork for Queen, which drops on August 10. Check it out:

#Queen 8|10|18 ------~ -- by the legendary #MertAndMarcus. My greatest work to date. Thank you for your patience & love. Pre-Order next week ---- pic.twitter.com/kxxtACc1da — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 7, 2018

Minaj announced back in May that she was going to push Queen's release to August. But not to disappoint fans too much, she also said to expect a few surprises between June 11 and June 15. Stay tuned!!!