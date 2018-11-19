Kendrick Lamar, Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane & More Feature on Mike WiLL Made-It's 'Creed II' Soundtrack
Plus 2 Chainz, Young Thug, YG, A$AP Ferg, Vince Staples, Ella Mai, and more
November 19, 2018
With Creed II just days from a nationwide release, the Mike WiLL Made-It produced soundtrack is getting a lot of us ready for Wednesday.
In addition to "The Mantra" with Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell, the soundtrack features Lil Wayne on the opening track "Amen," Nas and Rick Ross on "Check," Young Thug and Swae Lee on "Fate," Gucci Mane, YG, Quavo, Juicy J, and more on "F.I.G.H.T.," and Ella Mai on "Love Me Like That."
See who else appears on the album and listen to each track below, and get your hands on the album by clicking here:
Creed II Complete Tracklist:
- "Amen" (Pre Fight Prayer) -- Lil Wayne
- "Do You Need Power?" (Walk Out Music) -- Bon Iver
- "We Can Hit" (Round 1) -- Crime Mob & Slim Jxmmi
- "Kill 'Em With Success" -- Eearz, ScHoolboy Q & 2 Chainz
- "Check" -- Nas & Rick Ross
- "Fate" -- Young Thug & Swae Lee
- "Shea Butter Baby" -- Ari Lennox & J. Cole
- "The Mantra" -- Mike WiLL Made-It, Pharrell & Kendrick Lamar
- "Watching Me" -- Mike WiLL Made-It, Rae Sremmurd & Kodak Black
- "F.I.G.H.T." -- Eearz, Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo & Juicy J
- "Runnin'" -- Mike WiLL Made-It, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg & Nicki Minaj Lyrics
- "Midnight" -- Tessa Thompson & Gunna
- "Bless Me" (Demo) -- Ama Lou
- "Ice Cold" (Final Round) -- Vince Staples (featuring Ludwig Göransson)
- "Love Me Like That" (Champion Love) -- Ella Mai