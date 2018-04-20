Kanye West and Kid Cudi Team Up For NEW Group
Yezzy will also drop a solo album, followed by a Cudi collab
The long history of collaboration between Kanye West and Kid Cudi will culminate this summer in a brand new group featuring the hip hop superstars.
Kanye unleashed a series of tweets confirming two big things in the works, including details on a new 7-track project we should get this summer and a new group with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghost. The two will also drop an album together a week after Yeezy's solo project drops in June.
June 1st— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018
me and Cudi album June 8th— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018
Kanye also told his followers that Pusha T and Teyana Taylor will release new music very soon, May 25 and June 22 respectively.
While Ye and Mr. Solo Dolo have a long history of making good music, they also have a history of bickering and then back to being good and then bickering again. But, so do Kanye and JAY-Z... so who knows!?!?
Be sure to stick with us as we'll have more on new Kanye, new Kid Cudi, and new Kids See Ghost in the coming weeks and months.