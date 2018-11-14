Listen to a College Band Cover Juice Wrld's "Lucid Dreams"

Plus, check out the rapper's latest release "Armed & Dangerous"

November 14, 2018
Kyle McCann
Juice Wrld performs onstage during the 2018 Made In America Festival - Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Juice Wrld is quickly becoming one of the hottest hip-hop stars out right now.

Not that you need us to, but how about we squeeze some evidence out there that we're really just living in Juice's Wrld? Check out this incredible version of his hit "Lucid Dream" as performed by the Norfolk State University Spartan Legion band:

The Chicago rapper even acknowledged the NSU band's cover:

Meanwhile, Juice Wrld just last week released a brand new track called "Armed & Dangerous." Watch the video below:

