Guarantee "A Good Night" With This New John Legend Track

Is John Legend working on a new album? TBH, we don't know. What we do know is that Legend just released a brand new song with a one-of-a-kind video that all but guarantees "A Good Night."

In typical Legend fashion the song is about love, and how one good night can change your life forever. But perhaps the coolest part about Legend's new video is that it was shot entirely on a smartphone! Yup, the official music video for "A Good Night" was shot on a Google Pixel 2. Watch the 100% unique video below.

"A Good Night" features BloodPop®, a.k.a. Michael Tucker, who's perhaps best known for his work with Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga. It's the first new song from Legend this year and follows up a handful of singles in 2017, including a remake of "Beauty and the Beast" with Ariana Grande from the film of the same name.