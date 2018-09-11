Did Heidi Klum Ghost Drake?

Drake is basically just like us -- he gets ghosted too. Of course, most of us regular types don't get ghosted by supermodels (probably because most of us don't have their cell phone numbers).

After admitting that she had a crush on the "In My Feelings" rapper, Heidi Klum says Drake texted her. But, as Klum explains to Ellen DeGeneres below, the supermodel basically ignored the message. Check out the clip below from the Ellen DeGeneres Show:

Klum admits that when the text came in, she had already met and fallen for her current boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz. So, sorry Drake, it's happens to the best of us!