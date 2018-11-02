Check Out Some of the New Pop Culture, City-Themed NBA Jerseys
From Prince to Biggie to racing stripes, these jerseys honor local heritage
It looks like the NBA is finally catching on to the fact that their young stars want to shine as bright as possible.
Earlier this summer the league changed its sneaker policy by lifting restrictions on players wearing colorful kicks. Now, with the season underway, the Association is debuting more "City Edition" uniforms.
Following a new uniform deal with Nike, the City Editions were first introduced last season as a way of bringing each team's city into the spirit of the design - making the city's unique identity the center of attention. And now a handful of this year's crop have already hit the internet.
Keep in mind that some of these are "leaked" and therefore unconfirmed. Nonetheless, here are a few to check out:
Prince-themed Minnesota Timberwolves:
Good look at Timberwolves new Prince-themed alternate uni. pic.twitter.com/oDmzcsRC3p— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2018
Biggy-themed Brooklyn Nets:
Nets release new City uni based on Notorious B.I.G.'s Coogi sweaters. pic.twitter.com/pBnKgHlOhu— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2018
Rocky-themed Philadelphia 76ers:
Good look at @sixers Rocky-themed City alternate uni. pic.twitter.com/BNhi4Anv8C— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2018
Throwback Denver Nuggets:
-- X --️ #THERETURNOFTHERAINBOW pic.twitter.com/V5TMXtAl9K— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 1, 2018
Heritage-honoring Oklahoma City Thunder:
Thunder Unveils New Turquoise Uniform Honoring Oklahoma's Native American Heritage— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 1, 2018
-- https://t.co/savSXku6JW pic.twitter.com/70Ob94B7rH
Reppin' The District Washington Wizards:
Wizards' new City alternate. pic.twitter.com/wu60hTBccM— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 2, 2018
Honoring Bay Area Heritage Golden State Warriors:
Golden State Warriors City Edition Jersey— NBA Reveal (@NBAReveal) October 24, 2018
Credit: @sportslogosnet #NBANews #NBA #GSW #Warriors #GoldenState #cityedition #cityjersey pic.twitter.com/mOiqhuoaaq
Updating The Old School Los Angeles Lakers:
Photos of the Showtime-era influenced Lakers’ City Edition jersey’s have been leaked. -- pic.twitter.com/zGEAKKoibG— NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) October 12, 2018
Racing-stripe Detroit Pistons:
Our city. #MotorCity
On-court debut November 23! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/1xRuSpEddS
Our new black City Edition jerseys are based on inspiration from automotive culture and the hard-nosed mentality of Detroit.— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 1, 2018
Here's the link to some of the NBA's new City edition jerseys (the Pelicans are one of the few teams included):https://t.co/peoqXldXf5
These are very #onbrand for NOLA and most certainly better than their current Mardi Gras uniforms. pic.twitter.com/AjmfB8v5DM
Mardi Gras Ready New Orleans Pelicans:
Chicago is OUR CITY.
City Edition jerseys are here! pic.twitter.com/JjwGiqoryP
The Windy City Flag Chicago Bulls:
Buzz City Charlotte Hornets:
Good look at Hornets' new City uniform. pic.twitter.com/wXCFmvyMVw— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2018
Return To The MECCA Milwaukee Bucks:
The Bucks’ City Edition alternate uniforms have leaked---- pic.twitter.com/OI0mfWC7wc— IKE Bucks (@IKE_Bucks) October 31, 2018
Miami Vice Inspired Miami Heat:
New leaked black Miami HEAT vice City Edition jerseys. Supposedly sold by Fanatics accidentally --.....not my pictures #VICE pic.twitter.com/6lsFVnMaV3— ALdonis SLASHburn™ (@AIR305) November 1, 2018
Border State Pride Phoenix Suns:
New Suns “City Edition” Nike NBA jerseys #NBA #Suns #TimetoRise pic.twitter.com/2a7WkDp159— Brandon Condron (@brandoncondron) October 29, 2018