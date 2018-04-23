WATCH: Tina Fey Shares Presents Performance of Song From 'Mean Girls' Musical

Mean Girls on Broadway has officially opened, and Tina Fey stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to share our first musical glimpse of the show.



Fey wrote the play (and the 2004 movie of the same name), and her husband, Jeff Richmond, wrote the music for the show.



The soundtrack hasn’t been released just yet, but Fey introduced us to the track that was performed during The Tonight Show.



"This song comes at a pivotal moment in act two, when everyone at school has basically lost their minds," Fey explains.

Barrett Wilbert Weed, who plays the role of Janis Sarkisian in the show, performed “I’d Rather be Me.”



Mean Girls is now playing daily at the August Wilson Theater in New York. The original cast recording of the show’s soundtrack will be released on June 15.