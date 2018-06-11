WATCH: Parkland Students Perform "Seasons of Love" at Tony Awards

The student survivors of the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida left the audience in tears during last night’s Tony Awards.



The drama students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School surprised the crowd with a performance of “Seasons of Love” from the Broadway musical Rent during Sunday's show, which was broadcast live from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.



Several members of the crowd (including Amy Schumer) were spotted wiping away tears during the performance, which ended with a standing ovation.



The students took to the stage after their drama teacher, Melody Herzfeld, accepted the award for Excellence in Theater Education. Herzfeld called the award a “defining moment” in her life.



Herzfeld, who barricaded 65 students inside a closet in her classroom during the February shooting, was given the honor for the “monumental impact” she has on the lives of students.