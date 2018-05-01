WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer for '13 Reasons Why' Season 2

In just over two weeks, we’ll be heading back to Liberty High. Netflix announced that season two of 13 Reasons Why will premiere on Friday, May 18.



In fact, Netflix also released a teaser trailer for the show, which you can see here:



We don’t get to learn too much from the trailer as we see the show’s core characters a ton of Polaroid images swirling around them.

So if season one was all about cassette tapes then we are to assume that season two of the hit show is all about Polaroids, right? Fans are speculating that a series of Polaroids have been sent to those involved



The show, which premiered on Netflix last year, is adaptation of the 2007 novel of the same name. Brian Yorkey created the adaptation for Netflix, and Selena Gomez serves as an executive producer on the show.



Netflix will be adding additional resources to 13ReasonsWhy.Info. The site covers issues connected to bullying, sexual assault, suicide and more. Should you or someone you know need help or support, please don't hesitate to visit the website.

We are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health.

This September, Entercom radio stations across the country will air the “I’m Listening” program to end the stigma of talking about mental health. You can listen to last year's entire two-hour broadcast (which featured artists from Halsey to Jack Antonoff to Khalid and more) by clicking here.

Additionally, ImListening.org has links to additional resources and support for those in need.