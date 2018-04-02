WATCH: BTS Perform "MIC Drop" on 'Ellen' & Talk About Mental Health

It's happening! K-Pop superstars BTS are making their first appearance on daytime TV in the United States today, and we've got the videos!



The group’s appearance on Monday’s episode (November 27) of Ellen was recorded last week.



The insanely popular group made Ellen DeGeneres’ set look more like the hottest club in the country, as fans screamed while the band rocked out with their performance of “MIC Drop."



Ellen even joked that their arrival to the United States was "like when the Beatles arrived."



The group also sat down to speak about their music and the BTS ARMY:



DeGeneres asked the group about the personal messages behind some of their lyrics which hit on serious issues – including mental health – which transcend across all language barriers.



“We have different languages, but we can all share in the same message,” they said.



“Music does bring us all together, you’re absolutely right,” Ellen responded.



Earlier this year, we aired our “I’m Listening” program to end the stigma of talking about mental illness. You can listen to our entire broadcast by clicking here. Meanwhile, ImListening.org has links to additional resources and support for those in need.



