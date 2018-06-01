WATCH: Betty Who Remixes 'Queer Eye' Theme Song

Pride 2018 is kicking off with a new jam!



Betty Who just released a fabulous new remix of the “All Things (Keep Getting Better)” theme song from the hit Netflix series Queer Eye.



Of course, the vibrant video features the cast of the popular makeover show. Yes, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness each showed off their dance moves (and quirky personalities) in the fun video.



The conclusion even has a bit of a Grease-vibe to it as the Fab Five drive their bedazzled pickup truck into the sky.



Queer Eye returns to Netflix for its second season on June 15. The show (originally titled Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) first ran on Bravo from 2003-2007. Netflix revived the show earlier this year (2018).