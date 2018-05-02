Shawn Mendes & Khalid to Release "Youth" Tomorrow!

They are two of the biggest names in music right now, and neither of them has even turned 21 yet. Tomorrow, however, they’ll come together to release a highly anticipated collaboration.



Shawn Mendes will release a new song tomorrow, titled “Youth,” and it features Khalid.

Mendes took to Twitter to announce the upcoming release of the song on Tuesday (May 1). In the tweet, it looks like we get a glimpse of one of the song’s lyrics perhaps?



Khalid retweeted the track adding, “Pain, but I won’t let it turn into hate.” So we’re to assume that’s also a lyric for the track.



Pain, but I won’t let it turn into hate. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/OXLQyWprZZ — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) May 1, 2018