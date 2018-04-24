Scientists: April 25th May Not Be the Perfect Date After All

We all can remember the line from the iconic 2000 film, Miss Congeniality. In fact, you are probably seeing memes and jokes from the movie all over Facebook today. You know the time when the character of Cheryl (also known as "Miss Rhode Island") says that April 25 is the "perfect date."



The awkward dialogue is etched in our brains forever. She's asked to "describe her perfect date" during the pageant, but she answered the question so literally that it melted our hearts.



“That’s a tough one. I’d have to say April 25th, because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket," she responds.



So is today really the perfect date (in terms of climate)? Well, it's probably not true anymore.

Bernadette Woods Placky, who is the Chief Meteorologist of Climate Matters, told Time Magazine that spring days typically arrive much earlier. So in the contestant's home state of Rhode Island the "perfect date" is actually arriving a few weeks earlier.

That being said, spring seemed to arrive pretty late in Rhode Island this year. So Cheryl could have been right for 2018.



In fact, William Shatner let us in on a little secret about the "perfect date" last year. April 25 is actually the birthday for the wife of the Miss Congeniality director, Donald Petrie, according to a 2017 tweet from Shatner:

