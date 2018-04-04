The Real Reason Why Sammi "Sweetheart" Isn't Taking Part in 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'
In just over a day, we’ll get to reunite with the cast of Jersey Shore as they head on a “family vacation” for MTV’s revival of the hit reality series. However, one of the series’ biggest stars will be missing from the gang’s Miami getaway.
Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will not be there as the gang reminds us what it’s like to GTL on a Saturday. The 31-year-old broke her silence with a message on social media last week.
“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic decisions.”
I love you guys! Thank you all so much for your DMs, comments, messages & kind words. I read them all and am forever grateful and thankful for you guys!! ♥️☺️ #MyFansRock #ShoutOutToALLofYou stay tuned.. I’m not going anywhere --
Wait. What’s the real reason behind her avoiding the reunion? Yeah, it's totally connected to her past relationship with series co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Margo. The pair, of course, had a toxic on-again and off-again relationship during the series’ original run (2009-2012).
Sammi has been dating a new guy (Christian Biscardi) for about two years. Meanwhile, Ronnie just welcomed his baby girl into the world with his girlfriend, Jen Harley, yesterday (April 3).
Deena Nicole Cortese acknowledged Sammi’s relationship in an interview with E! news.
"She has a new boyfriend she's very happy with. She was just over the entire situation. She grew…she didn't really want to bring up the past,” Cortese told E! this week.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres tomorrow (April 5) on MTV at 8pm ET/PT. The show will follow the housemates as they spend a month together in Miami.
Can't enough of the show? Don't worry. MTV has already renewed the show for a second season.