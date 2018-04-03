LOOK: Calvin Harris Teases New Song With Dua Lipa
April 3, 2018
Calvin Harris will be releasing a new single, and he's bringing along one of our favorite stars for the release.
Harris announced on Monday (April 2) that he and Dua Lipa will be releasing a new track titled "One Kiss." We don't have too many more details about the release just yet.
Soon! @DUALIPA— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 2, 2018
Presave herehttps://t.co/pVU0dHTrzQ pic.twitter.com/fWCcnHekjv
However, Calvin has said that the song will be coming "very soon." The track is already available for pre-order, so we are assuming that it will drop soon.
Harris' most recent release, a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR on "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready," peaked at number 8 on the Dance song charts.
Meanwhile, Lipa's anthemic song "New Rules" became a number 1 hit earlier this year. Her most recent single "IDGAF" has peaked at number 3 on the Hot 100.