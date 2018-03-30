LISTEN: Is The Weeknd's New EP, 'My Dear Melancholy,' About Selena Gomez?

The Weeknd dropped his new album My Dear Melancholy overnight, and many fans (us included) have been listening to the EP nonstop.



Naturally, some fans have spent the past few hours decoding the lyrics. A lot of the speculation so far is focused on the possibility that the album is largely about Selena Gomez. One thing is for sure after listening to today’s release: the Weeknd had his heart broken.There’s a lot of pain and frustration throughout the record.



His relationship with Selena Gomez began shortly after that in January 2017. Their relationship came to an end about 10 months later (in October 2017).



One of the lyrics in particular that is getting a lot of attention today is on the track, “Call Out My Name.” Does the track reference Selena’s kidney transplant? It just may.



"I almost cut a piece of myself for your life / Guess I was just another pitstop / Til' you made up your mind."



Selena, of course, underwent a kidney transplant last summer. Her donor was her friend Francia Raísa. So we’re assuming the “cut a piece of myself for your life” references that experience.





Selena Gomez rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber shortly after breaking up with The Weeknd. The pair are not together right now, but fans speculate that lyrics in the track “Hurt You” could be directed at her reunion with Bieber.



"When you're with him, you close your eyes and think of me / Just call me up again/I'll make you weak,” he sings.





His last album, Starboy, dropped in November 2016. It won the GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Album in 2017.