Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Khloe Kardashian is a mom! The reality star gave birth to her baby girl earlier this morning (April 12), according to a report from TMZ.

The baby's birth comes just days after serious allegations of cheating surfaced against Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

In fact, sources told PEOPLE Magazine that Tristan was "consistently cheating on Khloe," and the source even called him a "serial cheater."

The baby does not have a name yet, according to TMZ. Yes, Kourtney, Kim and Kris were all present, according to multiple reports.

Wondering about Tristan? Yeah, he was also present for the birth (which took place around 4 am ET) at a hospital outside of Cleveland. How uncomfortable must that must have been for him to be around ALL Kardahsian-Jenner ladies this week? Awkkkkwwardddd.

The baby is Khloe's first. Tristan is the father of a 16-month old boy from a previous relationship.