Kelly Clarkson Will Host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

She’s been one of our favorite recording artists for many years, and earlier this year she instantly became one of our favorite reality competition coaches. Now she’s set to become one of our favorite hosts of an award show.



Yes, the Billboard Music Awards just announced that Kelly Clarkson will host this year’s ceremony. This marks the first time that the “Piece By Piece” singer will host a televised awards show.

It sounds like Kelly has big plans for the evening, of course.



“I already have 20 costume changes planned,” Clarkson joked in a statement. “I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes.”



Did you hear who is hosting the @BBMAs Music awards?! This is going to be fun! ✨-- Don't miss it, LIVE May 20th at 8e/5p on NBC. #BBMAs - Team KC pic.twitter.com/L6ah174pA9 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 18, 2018

“(Kelly’s) enthusiasm for all genres of music and her innate sense of humor will make for a truly memorable night,” NBC Entertainment Presidentsaid in a statement.The 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will air live on NBC on May 20. The three-hour ceremony begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT.