It’s a Boy! Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome Third Child

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William welcomed to their third child on Monday.



The baby was born around 11 a.m. local time at a London hospital, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.



And here he is! The new royal baby, fifth in line to the throne, and proud parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. What a beautiful family! pic.twitter.com/fqX9agJCMg — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) April 23, 2018

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

A notice has been placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/82ZCB7F2aQ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2018

The baby’s name was not yet been revealed, but the Palace says that mother and baby are “doing well.” The baby, who is now fifth in line for the British throne, weighed in at 8lbs, 7 oz.A proclamation announcing the news was placed on a golden easel just outside of Buckingham Palace on Monday. The notice will remain on display for a full day. It’s a tradition dating back to at least 1837.

As seen in the photo at the top of this story, a town crier also announced the good news on Monday afternoon.



The couple has two older children. Prince George is now four years old, and Princess Charlotte is now 2 years old.



Meanwhile, he next big event for the Royal Family is officially less than a month away. Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on May 19.