Feud Over! Katy Perry Sends an Actual Olive Branch to Taylor Swift

The most epic feud in modern pop culture seems to be officially over.



It appears as if Katy Perry has ended her epic feud with Taylor Swift by sending her an actual olive branch. Taylor showed the package off in a video posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday (May 8). Of course, Taylor kicked off her epic Reputation Tour last night.



Katy Perry sent Taylor a branch of an olive tree, traditionally regarded as a symbol of peace. pic.twitter.com/eSYKvgDHML — Haylor Source (@HaylorSource) May 8, 2018

Since Instagram stories expire, the footage above was saved and shared from a fan account.How cool is that, though? Katy Perry sent an ACTUAL olive branch! Olive branches, of course, are known for being a symbol of peace (and reconciliation)."So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me," Swift says in the clip. The video is captioned, “Thank you Katy (heart emoji)."Fans (us included) have been trying to read the message that is included inside the package. Entertainment Tonight has broken out their "magnifying glass" to read the card."Hey old friend, I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the feelings between us, I really want to clear the air," it reads. The card continues with, “I’m deeply sorry for,” before the words are blocked out by the envelope.

We won’t rehash the old history, but the feud probably started back in 2014 (or so). It sounds like it originated as their tours swapped backup dancers at the time.



Then Taylor released the song “Bad Blood,” and that was rumored to be about Katy Perry. It all spiraled out of control from there with both artists taking swipes at one another.



But let’s just all assume none of THAT matters anymore! Now we're just hoping for an epic collaboration at some point, right?