Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift & Kendrick Lamar Lead Pack of Billboard Music Award Nominations

The nominations for the Billboard Music Awards are in!

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift lead the pack of nominations for this star-studded event.

Khalid and Bebe Rexha announced the first wave (seven categories) of nominations on the Today Show earlier today.



Here's a look at the first batch of nominations that were just announced:

Top Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

​Top Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Selling Album

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Pink, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Ed Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Top Hot 100 Song

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Post Malone, "Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Top New Artist

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Top Country Song

Kane Brown, " What Ifs (feat. Lauren Alaina)"

Sam Hunt, " Body Like a Back Road"

Dustin Lynch, "Small Town Boy"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"

Additional nominations (in other categories) were announced via Facebook later on Tuesday (April 17). Here's a look at some of those nominations:

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Top Radio Songs Artist

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth, “Attention”

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You”

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

You can see a complete list of nominations on Billboard.com by clicking here.

Billboard bases the nominations on both album and digital sales, radio play, streaming, touring, and social media engagement. The data is tracked over a 12 month window.

The Billboard Music Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

We'll have A TON of coverage from the Billboard Music Awards as they get closer, so stay tuned!