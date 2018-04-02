Could 'Frasier' or 'Home Improvement' Be Revived Next?

If you look at the TV listings for what’s on basic cable this week, you may feel like you’ve been transported back to 1999. Will & Grace is about to wrap up the first season of its revival on NBC. The Roseanne reboot premiered with incredible ratings last week on ABC.



Meanwhile, CBS has announced plans for a revival of Murphy Brown next season. It also sounds like a reboot of Mad About You could be in the works at NBC.



With high ratings on many of these shows, it’s obvious that networks are looking to bring more beloved programs back.



So we were wondering about Frasier and Home Improvement. Entertainment Weekly reports that there are “promising” signs of a Frasier reunion.



Kelsey Grammer and the show’s cast have previously discussed a reunion. There are concerns, however, about what effect the recent death of John Mahoney could have on that show. Mahoney, of course, played the role of Frasier and Niles’ father, Martin Crane, on the hit NBC sitcom.



The show’s co-executive producer Christopher Lloyd does say that he thinks that Mahoney would have wanted the show to continue on without him.



As for Home Improvement, don’t hold your breath on a reunion. EW reports that Disney was considering creating a version of the show that would be available for streaming online. Unfortunately, nothing ever came from those discussions. Apparently, there’s been an ongoing battle over the show’s profits since 2013.



Don’t expect to see Home Improvement returning to ABC any time soon. Tim Allen has been very critical of the network after his sitcom Last Man Standing was canceled last year, despite having relatively strong ratings in a tough Friday evening time slot.