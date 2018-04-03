Carly Rae Jepsen Teases New Song, "It Isn't Crazy"

We "really, really, really like" this news!

After nearly three years since her last album (Emotion), it appears as if Carly Rae Jepsen is getting ready to release new music.

Jepsen took to Instagram stories on Sunday to to post a 13-second clip from a studio recording session. In the clip we get to hear Carly sing "this love isn't crazy" over top a catchy pop sound that we've come to love from the 32-year-old pop star.

Instagram stories, of course, expire, but many fans have saved the clip to share it on their accounts. See it here:



Jepsen's most recent single, "Cut To The Feeling," was released last summer. She appeared as an opening act for several dates on Katy Perry's recent Witness tour.

We'll be over here waiting for the new song, Carly!