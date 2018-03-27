A Broadway Musical of 'National Lampoon's Vacation' Is in the Works!

The Griswold family could be headed to Broadway!



Yes, plans are in the works to develop a musical based on the National Lampoon’s Vacation film franchise. The project will be headed up by Broadway producer Ken Davenport and music producer Kurt Deutsch. The news was published on Entertainment Weekly's website.



“If audiences thought their cinematic misadventures were funny, wait till Clark and his family get to Times Square,” Ken Davenport said in a statement.



Of course, the project is in the very early stages, but it sounds like the show could be titled Broadway Vacation. We may get to see the family take on their first trip to New York City. There would, of course, be a special focus on the family's visit to the theater district.



Oh, yeah, we can see the hilarity in our minds already.



“While the characters are familiar, Broadway Vacation will take them on a completely original musical journey – and on a trip to New York that they will never forget,” Deutsch said in a statement.



The Vacation film series launched in 1983, and starred Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold. We’ve seen the family go on a road trip (1983), we watched as they went to Europe (1985), we saw their Christmas celebration (1989), and we watched their mis adventures in Las Vegas (1997). The series was rebooted in 2015 starring Ed Helms as a grown-up Rusty Griswold.



So we’re a long way from seeing Clark and the family on Broadway, but this is exciting!