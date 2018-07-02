‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Gets Married
The actress looked stunning in the jumpsuit she wore to the reception.
July 2, 2018
Kaley Cuoco is a married woman. The Big Bang Theory series star married professional equestrian Karl Cook at a ceremony held in San Diego, California on Saturday.
It wasn't necessarily Kaley's actual wedding dress that everyone was talking about after the fact, by the way. Yeah, the internet was buzzing after seeing photos of Cuoco's stunning white jumpsuit, which the 32-year-old actress wore to the reception.
We love the look, Kaley!
We also got to see footage of the couple exchanging their vows. In the video clip, Cuoco gets emotional and says, “there really weren’t enough words to describe how I actually, truly feel about you.”
The most sweet vows ------ #kcsquared @normancook @mrtankcook And the wishes from the crew-- @jamiemakeup @christinesymondshair @daniela_viviana @bradgoreski
At least two of her Big Bang Theory costars were in attendance as they shared photos from the wedding too. Mayim Bialik and Wil Wheaton posted photos from the celebration this weekend.
Yes we are thrilled to be at @normancook and @mrtankcook ‘s gorgeous wedding and it’s super fun. Right @itswilwheaton !? -- -- -- #lycheesundae #kcsquared
Cuoco and Cook got engaged in November 2017 after dating for about two years.
Congratulations to the happy couple!