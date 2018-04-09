Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Release a New Single This Month

There have been a lot of rumors about when we can expect to hear new music from Ariana Grande. Well, now on major publication is saying that that new music is coming in just a few weeks.

Variety is reporting that Grande will drop a new single on April 27. The single would be the first song from her forthcoming album.

The report also says that Grande has been working with several of the biggest names in music on the album. Pharrell Williams, Max Martin, and Savan Kotecha have collaborated with the "Into You" singer on the upcoming release.

Grande's last album, titled Dangerous Woman, dropped in 2016.



The new music from the 24-year-old singer is said to be deeply personal. Grande has experienced a few tragedies over the past year. There was a deadly suicide bombing after her concert in Manchester, England last May. Plus, the former Sam & Cat star grew up just a few miles away from Parkland, Florida. Parkland is home to the Stoneman Douglas High School. Grande performed at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. last month.

Meanwhile, regarding the new music: some fans are speculating that a collaboration between Ariana and Dua Lipa could be on the way. A short clip of that possible duet (which could be titled "Bad to You") made the rounds online last week. However, no collaborations have been confirmed at this point.