Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Split

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have split up, according to multiple reports. The couple had been together for about two-and-a-half years.

TMZ and PEOPLE are both confirming the news of their split.

The pair collaborated on "The Way" back in 2013. Then the couple went public with their relationship in September 2016.



Their busy schedules became too much for their relationship, according to PEOPLE's report. However, the news of their split did come as a surprise to many fans.

The pair were seen together at an Oscars party in March, and Mac traveled with Ariana to Coachella in April where she performed "No Tears Left to Cry." Reports said the couple were cuddling up backstage during the festival.

In fact, Mac Miller gushed over Ariana on Twitter last month:



very proud of this girl right here ❤️



Welcome back. We missed you.



One of a kind. https://t.co/aUJC9UL9fb — Mac (@MacMiller) April 20, 2018

Miller was seen as Ariana's "rock" after the tragic bombing outside of her concert in Manchester, England last year.

The former couple will remain VERY good friends, according to TMZ's report.