Foodie Friday

4th of July is right around the corner which means it’s time for to celebrate with your loved ones.

In Joey Boy’s case, he’s got family coming in from all over the country to celebrate with him but there’s one problem: Joey is not a good grillfriend. Yep. He has confessed he doesn’t get behind the grill so we had to call on our faithful friend Diana, @AZFoodie , to give Joey some great 4th of July options in the valley.

Today Diana brought in a bunch of hot dogs for the Mess to try out.

First up was a unique selection from Short Leash Hot Dogs with one of their locations off 1st St and Roosevelt in the Downtown Phoenix’s Arts District. We got a unique twist to the traditional hot dog with “The Bear”. For the full scoop, check the details in the video but who would’ve thought popcorn and peanut butter with a hot dog would be so DELICIOUS!?

Get more information from their website: https://shortleashhotdogs.com/

The Mess was also delighted by multiple options from Simon’s Hot Dogs. Located off Drinkwater Blvd in Old Town Scottsdale. Another set of unique hot dogs but all delicious nonetheless. Who would’ve thought putting wasabi mayo and nori would taste good on a hot dog (The Tokyo Madness)? Or pineapple and crushed potato chips (The Colombian)? Or even cream cheese with avocados and jalapenos (The Hola Amigo)?! All SO delicious!!!

See it for yourself by checking their website: https://www.simonshotdogs.net/

Our third selections came from DK Dogs, located off 12th St & Highland. If you head into DK Dogs on the 29th and/or 30th of June 2018, mention Live 101.5 or AZFOODIE and get an exclusive Buy One Hot Dog, Get One FREE deal!!!

There were a few options off the menu including the Viking Dog, the signature DK Dog and the Danish Style, which comes with cucumbers on top and it was lit. I mean, jalapenos make everything better, don’t they?

Check out their website to get more information: http://ilovedkdogs.com/

And don’t forget to follow Diana on Instagram @AZFoodie and check her websitewww.arizonafoodiemag.com