Today we got blessed by the presence of Diana aka @AZFoodie for a special edition of Foodie Friday featuring some of show host Joey Boy’s family, his #HotWife Amber and 3 of the 17 kids: JoJo, Cruz (of Cruz on Film fame) and Jia. This week the beloved #HotWife aka Amber, wife of show co-host Joey Boy, asked for Diana’s help to find the best new place to take Joey for Father’s Day.

Diana came through with entrees from two restaurants, Market Street Kitchen & Helio Basin Brewing Company.

First up, Diana presented us a unique but flavorful take on the sonoran hot dog called the Sonoran Sausage from Helio Basin Brewery Company. The entree was perfected by Chef Tamara. In the video you can see the spicy smoked brat smothered in bacon that go perfectly with the duck fat beans, cotija, crema, nopales and more in a beautiful bolillo.

Be sure to come with an empty stomach or prepare for leftovers, this amazing entree is packed with lots of food, plenty of flavors and nice level of spice!

Don’t forget that for Father’s Day, Helio is giving father’s their first beer for just a penny!

You can find Helio Basin Brewing Company off 40th St and Thomas Rd (HELLOOOOOOO!!!!) or check out their website: http://www.heliobasinbrewing.com/





Up next we were presented a full plate of the Buttermilk Fried Chicken courtesy of Market Street Kitchen.

Some of the best fried chicken we’ve had the pleasure of trying was accompanied by the roasted garlic mash and coleslaw. In the video you can see how Market Street perfected the ratio is tender juiciness with the crispiness of the skin. The flavor is unbelievable and so easy to dig into.

The winner of Joey Boy’s pick can be found at Market Street Kitchen, located off Pima and Thompson Peak Parkway.

This Father’s Day, Market Street Kitchen is offering dads with $1 draft beers with purchase of an entrée. Limitations apply.

You can enjoy at Market Street Kitchen right off Pima Rd and Thompson Peak Parkway.



https://marketstreetkitchen.com/ ​