After 'SNL' Performance, Find Out What BTS Loves to Do in New York

East side, west side, Central Park, or on the water… BTS, the biggest group in the world, love hanging on the small(ish) island of Manhattan! What’s better than an aptly titled "New York Steak" in New York City? (Pizza perhaps.)

Before their historic performances of “Boy With Luv” and “Mic Drop” on "Saturday Night Live," BTS shared that they love the vibe of the city that never sleeps.

RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope lit up The Big Apple when they sold out Citi Field in October last year – we cannot wait until they’re back May 18 and May 19 for the "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" Tour at Metlife Stadium.