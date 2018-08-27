Childhood Hunger Month 3TV

Thousands of children receive reduced price breakfast and lunch at school but often go hungry on weekends. These children are from families that live more than 185% below the poverty level, thus qualifying for food assistance through federally funded programs in schools. Frankly, when school ends, so do their meals!

Arizona is the SECOND poorest state in the nation (2011)

Food and clothing are ranked among the highest needs of the impoverished

20.2% of AZ children under 18 don’t get enough to eat

What causes this hunger?

Parents are under-employed or cannot get work due to the economy.

Parent has an illness or disability that limits consistent employment.

Parent is employed, but has to work while children are home on weekends.

Children are too young to cook for themselves.

Children are being raised by grandparents that are on a fixed income.

The chains of addiction bind a parent’s ability to provide.

