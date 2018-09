Mac Miller dead at 26

Our hearts are broken over the news of Mac Miller. On Friday TMZ reported that the 26 year old rapper died of an alleged overdose in his California home. See how other celebrities reacted to the news.

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

I recently met Mac Miller and found him to be such a lovely, talented, kind guy. What a sad loss. Sending love to his family and fans. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 7, 2018