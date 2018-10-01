Cardi B Turns Herself In To Police, Charged with Assault

Cardi B, turned herself in Monday, reported by TMZ- in connection with a strip club fight in August.

Cardi had been at the strip club, because Migos was there performing and sources are saying two sisters who work there as bartenders were attacked by Cardi.

Apparently, Cardi believed one of the women had an affair with her husband Offset.

Allegedly Cardi, had her crew attack the two women, with chairs and other objects.

Cardi, will most likely be charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

