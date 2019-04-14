BTS Share Secrets From the Set With Halsey

BTS member RM is opening up about collaborating with Halsey – and says some unusually cold weather threw them all for a loop.

“Usually it’s not cold in Korea in March,” laughs RM while explaining that Halsey wasn’t prepared for such a cool (literally) shoot.

Luckily, the choreography helped heat things up on the set of the “Boy With Luv” video shoot. The video, launched Friday morning in the U.S., is on a record-setting pace, toppling more than 100 million views on YouTube after 36 hours.

Halsey and BTS met in Korea, Los Angeles and Las Vegas before finalizing the collaboration. It’s a perfect match -- and RM continues, “it was like working with a friend.”

Don’t miss J-Hope making the perfect meme in the video above while Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook go on to explain that the song is a love letter to their fan armies all over the world.

J-Hope – you’re all of our hope!

LYRICS:

작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy with Luv) feat. Halsey

모든 게 궁금해 How’s your day

Oh tell me

뭐가 널 행복하게 하는지

Oh text me

Your every picture

내 머리맡에 두고 싶어 oh bae

Come be my teacher

네 모든 걸 다 가르쳐줘

Your 1, your 2

Listen my my baby 나는

저 하늘을 높이 날고 있어

(그때 니가 내게 줬던 두 날개로)

이제 여긴 너무 높아

난 내 눈에 널 맞추고 싶어

Yeah you makin’ me a boy with luv

Oh my my my oh my my my

I've waited all my life

네 전부를 함께하고 싶어

Oh my my my oh my my my

Looking for something right

이제 조금은 나 알겠어

I want something stronger

Than a moment, than a moment, love

I have waited longer

For a boy with

For a boy with luv

널 알게 된 이후 ya 내 삶은 온통 너 ya

사소한 게 사소하지 않게 만들어버린 너라는 별

하나부터 열까지 모든 게 특별하지

너의 관심사 걸음걸이 말투와 사소한 작은 습관들까지

다 말하지 너무 작던 내가 영웅이 된 거라고 (Oh nah)

난 말하지 운명 따윈 처음부터 내 게 아니었다고 (Oh nah)

세계의 평화 (No way)

거대한 질서 (No way)

그저 널 지킬 거야 난

(Boy with luv)

Listen my my baby 나는

저 하늘을 높이 날고 있어

(그때 니가 내게 줬던 두 날개로)

이제 여긴 너무 높아

난 내 눈에 널 맞추고 싶어

Yeah you makin’ me a boy with luv

Oh my my my oh my my my

You got me high so fast

네 전부를 함께하고 싶어

Oh my my my oh my my my

You got me fly so fast

이제 조금은 나 알겠어

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv

툭 까놓고 말할게

나도 모르게 힘이 들어가기도 했어

높아버린 sky, 커져버린 hall

때론 도망치게 해달라며 기도했어

But 너의 상처는 나의 상처

깨달았을 때 나 다짐했던걸

니가 준 이카루스의 날개로

태양이 아닌 너에게로

Let me fly

Oh my my my oh my my my

I've waited all my life

네 전부를 함께하고 싶어

Oh my my my oh my my my

Looking for something right

이제 조금은 나 알겠어

I want something stronger

Than a moment, than a moment, love

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv