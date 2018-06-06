Bruce Springsteen and Portugal. The Man to Appear at New Jersey Bowling Alley

The small New Jersey shore town of Asbury Park is just as much a part of Bruce Springsteen's legacy as the E Street Band. That's why it really shouldn't come as much of surprise that The Boss is set to appear at a bowling alley in the town that made him famous.

After two years of renovation, the iconic Asbury Lanes bowling alley/music venue has revealed its official reopening event. The June 18th show will be headlined by Portugal. The Man, with the Tangiers Blues Band as the opener. Hometown hero Bruce Springsteen is listed as a "special guest."

Although we’re not entirely sure what "special guest" entails, we do know that well-known Springsteen photographer, Danny Clinch, plays harmonica in Tangiers Blues Band. Will Bruce join them onstage?

The 750-capacity venue would have been an easy sell out - but there’s no general sale for this one-of-a-kind show. There are actually only two ways to get tickets:

One is by entering a sweepstakes to win two tickets and a room in the Asbury Hotel, a 4-star hotel just a short stroll from the beach. The other is only available to Asbury Park residents, who can enter a ticket lottery.