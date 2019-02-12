Toronto Tower Turns Gold in Honor of Drake's GRAMMY Win
Ask and you shall receive
The city of Toronto is basking in the glow of native son Drake’s big GRAMMY win. The landmark CN Tower is bathed in gold just like the rapper requested. He called it a real sign of his love and recognition.
View this post on Instagram
I was talking last night as if I don’t have these on control using the hue lighting app...-- nah for real I love my city and this is my real sign of love and recognition thank you to the waviest mayor John Tory!
Related: Quavo Says Drake and Migos Wrote 56 Songs Together While on Tour
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight after he won the award for Best Rap Song, Drake basically issued a challenge to Mayor John Tory to light the town up.
Drake has an, um, important message for the mayor of Toronto. -- #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RVBNranen2— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019
During his “God’s Plan” acceptance speech, Drake appeared to be cut off amid critical comments about award shows. But the Recording Academy said it wasn’t intentional. A spokesperson said the show producers thought he was done because he paused, and that Drake declined a chance to continue after the commercial break.