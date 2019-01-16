SCREENSHOTS: Watch the Teaser for a New 'Ghostbusters' Movie

Who you gonna call when you want to shoot a new Ghostbusters movie? The original director’s son. Sony Pictures plans to release a film that will be co-written and directed by Jason Reitman in the summer of 2020.

Reitman tweeted yesterday that he “finally got the keys to the car,” and then tweeted today: “everybody can relax. I found the car” with a link to the teaser.

Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1 — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019

Reitman told Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming film will be the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not something completely new like the all-female Ghostbusters that was released in 2016.

“What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day,” Reitman told EW. Reitman said he considers himself to be the first Ghostbusters fan since he visited his dad Ivan’s set as a 6-year-old.

We don’t know yet if any of the original stars like Bill Murray or Dan Akroyd will be along for the ride. Shooting is expected to begin in a few months.