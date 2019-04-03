Report: Britney Spears Needs "Me Time" to Cope with Ailing Dad

Britney Spears has been dealing with the pain of caring for a sick parent, and the stress appears to be reaching concerning levels.

The pop star posted a quote on Instagram that reads: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.” She wrote: “We all need to take time for a little "me time." :)”

TMZ is exclusively reporting that Spears has even checked in to a mental health facility, but that has not been independently confirmed.

In January, Britney postponed her Vegas residency after announcing that her dad was hospitalized and almost died. A source told People that the issue was a life-threatening colon rupture.

