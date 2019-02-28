Miley Cyrus Transforms into Drag for 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Teaser

Miley Cyrus will be a guest judge on tonight’s season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she’s making herself right at home. In a teaser for the episode, the pop star transforms into full drag to go undercover as “Barry Johnson,” a crew member who is about to meet the unsuspecting queens.

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Sets Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson Straight

Miley shared the teaser on her Instagram, along with another video and a photo that shows her taking her role to heart. The season 11 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race is tonight at 9pm ET on VH1.