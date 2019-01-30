J. Cole, Carly Rae Jepsen, Meek Mill Performing at NBA All-Star Game

GRAMMY-nominated rapper J. Cole will headline the halftime show during the 2019 NBA All Star Game in his home state of North Carolina, the NBA announced. The game will take place on Sunday, February 17th.

There are other big name musical guests lined up as well. Meek Mill will perform during player introductions, Anthony Hamilton will sing the Star Spangled Banner, and Carly Rae Jepsen will sing the Canadian national anthem.

2019 GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and North Carolina native @JColeNC will take the court in his home state to headline the 2019 #NBAAllStar⁠ ⁠Game halftime show (Sunday 2/17 @NBAonTNT)! pic.twitter.com/eT6mTdJRYB — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2019

J. Cole is up for two GRAMMYs this year: Best R&B Song for “Come Through and Chill” and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Pretty Little Fears.”

Find out if we wins when the 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.