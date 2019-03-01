Why Jaguars Need to Get Lauren Jauregui a Radio ASAP

It’s pretty much the ultimate moment for an emerging artist – the moment you know you’ve arrived: hearing your new song on the radio. Let’s just say her Jaguars need to get Lauren Jauregui a radio – fast!

In the video above, superfan “Nikki” asks Lauren what her reaction was when she heard her debut solo single “Expectations” on the radio. It has, in fact, been played on the radio. But can Lauren prove it? Check out her answer.

